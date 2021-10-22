Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 2,878 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $787.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.52. The company has a market capitalization of $322.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

