Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 37,748 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,748 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

