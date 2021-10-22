Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $4.15 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 394,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of ironSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IS. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,879,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Several analysts recently commented on IS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

