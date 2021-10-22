Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $4.92 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.