Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $5.02 Million Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

