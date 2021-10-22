Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $5.02 Million Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.