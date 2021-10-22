Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $6.64 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $115,508,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,230 shares of company stock worth $19,977,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.92 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

