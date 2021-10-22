Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.