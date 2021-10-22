Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,738 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of AngioDynamics worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.