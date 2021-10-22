Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.5% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $424.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.65. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $426.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.