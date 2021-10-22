Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,232 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,036,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

