Citadel (CTL) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $79,498.58 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.