Citigroup Initiates Coverage on The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

RMR opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

