City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $81.22. 78 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65. City has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in City stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

