Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $85,907.08 and $20.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030562 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,304,276 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars.

