Clarivate Plc Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $238,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,113,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,303,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,620,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.