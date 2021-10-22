Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post sales of $108.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $108.50 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $362.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $362.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $433.60 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $452.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $30.25 on Friday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

