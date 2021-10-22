Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $108.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $108.50 million. Clarus reported sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $362.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $362.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $433.60 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $452.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Clarus has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

