Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.86% of Clearwater Paper worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 412.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of 191.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

