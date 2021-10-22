Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $181.35. The company had a trading volume of 218,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,183. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.08 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

