CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. 49,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,323,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

