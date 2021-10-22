CMS Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 651,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.