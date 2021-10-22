CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

