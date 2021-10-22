CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.49% of CMS Energy worth $255,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

