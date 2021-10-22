Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $83.06. 3,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.9535 dividend. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

