Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Cogent Communications worth $58,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.52 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

