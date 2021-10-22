Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent stock opened at $253.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.