Cohn Robbins Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 1,707 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 881% compared to the typical volume of 174 call options.

Shares of NYSE CRHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 786,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,717. Cohn Robbins has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

