CoinEx Token (CET) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $44.48 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00210974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00103368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010926 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

