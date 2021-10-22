CoinFi (COFI) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $4.72 million worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 365.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

