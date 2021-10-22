Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.47% of Colfax worth $95,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Colfax by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Colfax by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

CFX opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

