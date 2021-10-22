Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CL stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

