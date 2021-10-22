Collective Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $175,529.27 and $49.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars.

