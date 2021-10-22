Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,653. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

