Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0015

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $207,931.95 and approximately $212.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.73 or 0.01022556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00280760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00253364 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

