Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.45. Comerica reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Comerica by 4,180.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 68.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

