Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.05. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 281,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,531. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

