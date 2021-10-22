Comparing Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.04 $1.33 billion $2.64 13.66

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.74% 9.47% 3.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curative Biotechnology and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 12 5 0 2.16

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -34.44, suggesting that its share price is 3,544% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing. The company was founded by Jon Pevzner on July 29, 1995 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

