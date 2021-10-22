Comparing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.82%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% iSun -12.95% -17.14% -10.93%

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.44 $84.72 million N/A N/A iSun $21.05 million 3.80 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -44.05

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than iSun.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats iSun on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

