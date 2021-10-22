Comparing Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wipro and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 4 1 0 2.00 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro presently has a consensus price target of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 34.56%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Nexters.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wipro and Nexters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 6.16 $1.48 billion $0.26 36.62 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Summary

Wipro beats Nexters on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

