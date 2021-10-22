Compound (COMP) Price Hits $325.43 on Top Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $146.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $325.43 or 0.00512721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 147.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

