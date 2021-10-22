Compound Market Capitalization Hits $1.91 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Compound has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $123.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $316.76 or 0.00515058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.