Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post sales of $71.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $72.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $429,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.