Conflux Network (CFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.24 or 0.06554248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00316879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.05 or 0.01020990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00089767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00439804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00280902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00254167 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.