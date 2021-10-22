CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.04

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.04 and last traded at $146.79, with a volume of 3338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 142.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

