Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Conn’s worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Conn’s by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth $201,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.32 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $717.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

