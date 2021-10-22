Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday.

ED opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

