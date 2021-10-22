Constellation One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $263.85 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00206754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00103404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.