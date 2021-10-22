Contrasting Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) & Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huaneng Power International and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential upside of 52.23%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $24.55 billion 0.31 $344.55 million N/A N/A Azure Power Global $208.30 million 5.30 -$57.30 million ($0.47) -48.74

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -22.67% -3.76% -0.67%

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huaneng Power International beats Azure Power Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, coal, solar, and oil resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of cargo loading and storage, port, warehousing, and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Further, it is involved in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 113,357 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,948 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

