Contrasting Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 938.96%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75% Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -1.97 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Summary

Star Equity beats Soleno Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.