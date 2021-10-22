Convergence (CONV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.07 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $37.07 million and $1.01 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00203012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

